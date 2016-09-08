COLOMBO, Sept 8 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Thursday as mild dollar demand from importers was
offset by exporters' greenback sales, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 145.40/46 per dollar at 0649
GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 145.40/45. One-week
rupee forwards were at 145.60/65, compared with the
previous day's close of 145.65/70.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"Today there was not much of selling. The rupee is steady
due to the mild importer (dollar) demand," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said seasonal importer demand would pick up from
mid-October.
Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last week
that the currency was not under upward pressure as capital
inflows had not been of sufficient magnitude to exert such
pressure.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Sri Lankan shares edged higher, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index up 0.07 percent at 6,512.23 as of 0654 GMT.
Turnover was at 581 million rupees ($4.00 million)
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)