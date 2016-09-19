COLOMBO, Sept 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Monday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of
the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee was traded at 145.80/95 per dollar
at 0625 GMT, slightly weaker from Thursday's close of 145.75/85.
One-week forwards were at 146.05/20, compared with the
previous close of 145.90/146.00.
Markets were closed on Friday for a Buddhist religious
holiday.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"Suddenly we now see importer demand coming in to market. It
looks like the seasonal import demand has come in to the
market," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
"Today we can't see the state banks yet, though they were
active last Thursday."
Dealers had expected seasonal importer demand to pick up
from mid-October.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Sri Lankan shares fell, with the benchmark Colombo stock
index down 0.1 percent at 6,465.95 as of 0621 GMT.
Turnover was at 201.9 million rupees ($1.38 million).
($1 = 145.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)