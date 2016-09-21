COLOMBO, Sept 21 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Wednesday on importer dollar demand, while currency forwards
were actively traded in the absence of the spot rupee trading,
dealers said, a day after the central bank's moral suasion
capped the rupee's fall.
Traders were unwilling to trade the spot rupee below 146.00
, the level desired by the central bank, on Tuesday,
dealers said.
"The spot rupee has not been trading because of the fears of
the central bank's moral suasion, but forwards were actively
traded," a currency dealer said asking not to be named.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
The actively traded rupee forwards, spot-next-next
were at 146.68/78 at 0615 GMT, compared with the previous close
of 146.25/35.
"This means the implied spot rate is 146.55/65," the dealer
said. "Foreign buying in government securities is keeping the
currency bit stable. If not for that, the rupee will fall."
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Dealers had expected seasonal importer demand to pick up
from mid-October.
The central bank had largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Sri Lankan shares gained, with the benchmark Colombo stock
index up 0.33 percent at 6,451.33 as of 0622 GMT.
Turnover was at 976 million rupees ($6.68 million).
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)