COLOMBO, Sept 26 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday as seasonal demand for dollar from importers outpaced sales by exporters and banks, dealers said.

Rupee forwards were actively traded on Monday in the absence of active spot trading.

The spot-next forwards were at 146.40/45 per dollar, edging down from Friday's close of 146.30/40. One-week forwards were at 146.55/65, weaker from Friday's close of 146.45/55.

The spot rupee was trading at 146.35/45 per dollar at 0556 GMT, compared to Friday's 145.90/146.35. Dealers said the spot rupee was hardly traded on Monday.

"We see some usual seasonal importer demand coming into the market and the market expects the rupee to be under downward pressure until December," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Officials from the central bank were not available for comment.

Dealers said the market expects the local currency to face pressure in the coming weeks due to seasonal importer demand which is expected to continue until mid-December.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked the central bank to continue to rebuild international reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to further develop the foreign exchange market.

Sri Lankan shares gained, with the benchmark Colombo stock index up 0.1 percent at 6,485.56 as of 0559 GMT. Turnover was at 152.9 million rupees ($1.05 million). ($1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)