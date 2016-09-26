COLOMBO, Sept 26 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Monday as seasonal demand for dollar from importers outpaced
sales by exporters and banks, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were actively traded on Monday in the
absence of active spot trading.
The spot-next forwards were at 146.40/45 per dollar, edging
down from Friday's close of 146.30/40. One-week forwards were at
146.55/65, weaker from Friday's close of 146.45/55.
The spot rupee was trading at 146.35/45 per dollar at 0556
GMT, compared to Friday's 145.90/146.35. Dealers said the spot
rupee was hardly traded on Monday.
"We see some usual seasonal importer demand coming into the
market and the market expects the rupee to be under downward
pressure until December," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said the market expects the local currency to face
pressure in the coming weeks due to seasonal importer demand
which is expected to continue until mid-December.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked the
central bank to continue to rebuild international reserves and
maintain exchange rate flexibility to further develop the
foreign exchange market.
Sri Lankan shares gained, with the benchmark Colombo stock
index up 0.1 percent at 6,485.56 as of 0559 GMT. Turnover
was at 152.9 million rupees ($1.05 million).
($1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)