COLOMBO, Sept 28 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday, heading for a third straight session of fall, as the demand for dollar from importers exceeded greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 146.50/60 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 146.45/50.

Sri Lanka's central bank held its key policy interest rates steady on Wednesday, a widely expected decision that analysts say suggested policy makers were keen to support a slowing economy even as they kept a tight leash on rampant credit growth.

The bank has tightened policy three times since December.

Private sector credit growth was at 28.5 percent year-on-year in July, its highest since August 2012, but central bank chief Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last month that he expected the credit expansion rate to slow to 18 percent by the end of 2016.

The central bank is also under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue to rebuild international reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to further develop the foreign exchange market.

Sri Lankan shares gained, with the benchmark Colombo stock index up 0.25 percent at 6,499.76 as of 0509 GMT. Turnover was at 424.8 million rupees ($2.90 million).

($1 = 146.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)