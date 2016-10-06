COLOMBO Oct 6 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Thursday due to importer dollar demand in the absence of
central bank intervention, and the market expects the local
currency to be under pressure due to seasonal demand from
importers until the year-end, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 146.80/90 per dollar at 0730
GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 146.70/75.
"Foreign buying into government securities has slowed with
the fall in interest rates and there are inflows from
remittances and stock-related transactions," said a currency
dealer asking not to be named.
"But we see some of the dollars from the inflows are bought
by the central bank. So with the importer dollar demand picking
up, the rupee is under downward pressure. This will continue
until the Christmas festival."
Officials at the central bank were not available for
comment.
The central bank has been under pressure from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue rebuilding
international reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to
develop the foreign exchange market further.
Usually the central bank intervenes whenever there is
volatility.
The rupee has been under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, posting a 0.65 percent decline last week.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Monday the
government wanted a strong currency through higher foreign
inflows and without interventions.
Sri Lankan shares were down on profit-taking with the
benchmark Colombo stock index 0.24 percent weaker at
6,563.83 as of 0747 GMT. Turnover was at 408.4 million rupees
($2.78 million).
($1 = 146.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)