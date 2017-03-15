COLOMBO, March 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand, dealers said,
but the market expected the downward pressure to ease after the
government raised a record $973.25 million via a bond auction.
After the market hours, the central bank said it had, on
behalf of the government, raised $973.25 million through Sri
Lanka Development Bond auction and the inflows are expected on
Friday.
As of 0735 GMT, rupee forwards were active, with
two-week forwards trading at 152.90/153.10 per dollar, weaker
from Tuesday's close of 152.50/75.
One-month forwards were also active and traded at 153.50/70
per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 153.20/40.
"The demand (for dollar) is there. But more than that, there
are no sales in the market," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
"One-month (forward) is actively trading and we have not
seen much moral suasion."
Dealers said the central bank on Tuesday reversed a
transaction on the two-week rupee forwards that exceeded 152.60
per dollar, amid demand for the greenback from importers and for
dividend payments.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The central bank is struggling to maintain a flexible
exchange rate in the face of heavy foreign outflows from
government securities. The rupee has depreciated 1.1 percent so
far this year, having lost 3.9 percent of its value against the
dollar last year.
The country missed the end-December net internal reserves
target set by the International Monetary Fund for a $1.5 billion
loan approved last year and since then the central bank has been
hardly selling dollars to defend the currency, dealers said.
Last week, the IMF urged the central bank to rebuild foreign
reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
Dealers expect the rupee to depreciate between 6 percent and
8 percent this year.
Foreign investors bought a net 1.87 billion rupees ($12.4
million) worth of government securities in the week ended March
8, recording the second weekly net inflow for the year. They
have sold a net 61.89 billion rupees of such instruments so far
this year.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.07 percent at 6,042.30,
as of 0741 GMT. Stockbrokers say speculation of a rate hike
after the IMF last week urged the central bank to stand ready to
tighten interest rates is weighing.
Turnover stood at 142.4 million rupees ($939,314).
($1 = 151.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)