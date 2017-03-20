COLOMBO, March 20 The Sri Lankan rupee edged
down on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, while
increased imports and foreign selling in rupee bonds weakened
the outlook for the currency, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading at 152.80/153.10 per dollar at 0510 GMT, compared with
Friday's close of 152.60/80.
"We have seen lot of importers in the market and no
substantial exporters," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
The spot currency was quoted at 151.25/75 per dollar, but
was not traded.
Sri Lanka's central bank has been preventing spot rupee
trades below 151.35 per dollar, dealers said. Central
bank officials were not available for comment.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 1.41
billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.32 million) in the week ended
March 15, after two weeks of net inflows.
They have net sold 63.3 billion rupees of such instruments
so far this year.
The rupee has fallen 1.1 percent so far this year, and
dealers say they expect the currency to weaken 6-8 percent in
2017. It lost 3.9 percent against the dollar last year.
Sri Lankan shares were edged up to 6,055.59, as of
0517 GMT. Turnover stood at 86.2 million Sri Lankan rupees
($569,917.36).
($1 = 151.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)