COLOMBO, March 30 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed up
on Thursday, led by exporter dollar sales and inward remittances
but demand from importers for the U.S. currency weighed on
sentiment, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading at 152.40/70 per dollar at 0601 GMT, compared with
Wednesday's close of 152.55/65.
"The rupee will ease with the remittances and exporter
dollar sales in the coming weeks ahead of the traditional new
year in April," said a currency dealer who did not wish to be
named.
Dealers said the rupee has been under pressure due to dollar
demand to meet increased seasonal imports ahead of the
traditional new year that is celebrated on April 13-14.
The central bank on Monday raised the spot rupee
reference rate by 10 cents to 151.70. It raised the reference
rate by 25 cents on March 20.
On Friday, the central bank raised interest rates for the
first time in eight months, saying tighter policy was a
precaution against a build-up of inflationary pressures.
Analysts said the rate hike, a move that was also aimed at
easing pressure on the rupee, could help stabilise the domestic
currency that has been hurt by rising imports and outflows due
to rupee bond sales by foreign investors.
Foreign investors net bought government securities worth 70
million rupees ($461,285) in the week ended March 22, but they
net sold 63.2 billion rupees of such instruments so far this
year.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.15 percent at 6,030.42 as
of 0612 GMT. Turnover stood at 895.6 million rupees ($5.90
million).
($1 = 151.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)