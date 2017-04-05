COLOMBO, April 5 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
in dull trade on Wednesday as export conversions offset importer
dollar demand, while the central bank cut the spot rupee
reference rate by 10 cents to 151.60, dealers said.
The market has been awaiting an easing of downward pressure
on the currency after the central bank raised interest rates
last month, they said.
The central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points on
March 24, for the first time in eight months, saying tighter
policy was a precaution against a build-up of inflationary
pressures.
The rate hike was expected to help stabilise the rupee as
rising imports and outflows due to rupee bond sales by foreign
investors have exerted pressure on the currency, analysts said.
"But the pressure is still there if not for some exporter
dollar conversions and inward remittances because of the new
year festival next week," a dealer said, asking not to be named.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading steady at 152.40/50 per dollar at 0807 GMT.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
been exiting government securities and on seasonal dollar demand
ahead of the April 13-14 holiday.
Foreign investors net bought government securities worth 70
million rupees ($461,285) in the week ended March 22. They have
net sold 63.2 billion rupees of such instruments so far this
year.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.71 percent at 6,190.23 as
of 0815 GMT. Turnover stood at 546 million rupees ($3.60
million).
($1 = 151.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)