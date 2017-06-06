COLOMBO, June 6 The Sri Lankan rupee was
slightly weaker on Tuesday due to light dollar demand from
importers, and pressure on the local currency was expected to
ease a bit due to lower imports until September, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active on Tuesday, with spot-next
forwards trading at 152.90/95 per dollar at 0803 GMT, edging
down from Monday's close of 152.85/95.
"Some banks were buying dollars in smaller quantity. We do
not see much importer demand until September. We also see state
banks buying dollars when they trade around 152.80/85," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
"We don't know if state banks are buying for central bank."
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
governor last month said the bank would allow gradual
depreciation of the currency.
The central bank has set a target of $1.2 billion in direct
market purchases of dollars to boost the island nation's
reserves this year.
The spot rupee, which the central bank had fixed at
152.50 since May 5, did not trade on Tuesday.
Foreign investors bought a net 740 million rupees ($4.86
million) worth of government securities in the week ended May
31. They have sold a net 41.33 billion rupees worth of
securities so far this year.
The dull trade came as investors assessed the extent of
damage to the economy from the recent floods and landslides.
The country's main agricultural crops - tea and rubber -
were hit by the worst torrential rains in 14 years.
Damage to agricultural exports would put pressure on the
rupee, currency dealers said. The hospitality and manufacturing
sectors are likely to be the worst hit, analysts said.
However, dealers said there was some optimism over expected
inflows in the form of international assistance, which could
help offset potential downward pressure on the local currency.
Dealers said the aid inflows could help the rupee, but the
central bank will have to tighten interest rates to curb
unnecessary credit growth and inflationary pressure.
The floods could hurt overall economic growth and also widen
the government's budget deficit with high infrastructure
spending, dealers said.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.08 percent at 6,671.22
as of 0819 GMT. Turnover stood at 394.7 million rupees ($2.58
million).
($1 = 152.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)