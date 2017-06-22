COLOMBO, June 22 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy review as dollar
demand from importers offset the selling of the U.S. currency by
exporters, dealers said.
Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key
interest rates steady at more than three-year highs at a policy
announcement on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, to boost
faltering growth hit by adverse weather.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for four
straight sessions after being inactive for six weeks, was at
153.30/45 per dollar at 0645 GMT, largely unchanged from
Wednesday's close of 153.30/35.
The spot rupee resumed trading on Monday for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank had fixed its reference rate
at 152.50.
"There's normal demand and supply. The spot did not trade
beyond 153.40 and we can see sellers when the spot touches
153.40 levels," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
"There is no intervention or moral suasion. Exporters are
very relaxed as the spot is trading."
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
said it would allow gradual depreciation of the currency and set
a target of $1.2 billion in direct market purchases of dollars
to boost the island nation's reserves this year, mainly to meet
a target set by the International Monetary Fund for a three-year
$1.5 billion loan.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.11 percent at 6,722.81,
as of 0658 GMT. Turnover stood at 301.3 million rupees ($1.97
million).
($1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)