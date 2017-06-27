COLOMBO, June 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
slightly weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from importers
after the long weekend, dealers said, and as investors shrugged
off a policy rate decision by the central bank, which held key
rates steady as expected.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on
Friday, saying the current monetary policy was appropriate as it
expected the economy to recover in the second half of the year.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for the sixth
straight session after being inactive for six weeks, traded at
153.25/35 per dollar at 0557 GMT, compared with Friday's close
of 153.22/30.
The markets were closed on Monday for the Id-ul-Fitr
holiday.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
"The importer (dollar) demand is there today after the long
weekend," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
said it would allow gradual depreciation of the currency and set
a target of $1.2 billion in direct market purchases of dollars
to boost the island nation's reserves this year, mainly to meet
a target set by the International Monetary Fund for a three-year
$1.5 billion loan.
"If, as we expect, the Fed tightens monetary policy more
aggressively than the market expects over the coming months,
there is a risk that this could lead to further falls in the
(rupee) currency against the U.S. dollar," Krystal Tan, Asia
economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.28 percent at 6,696.82,
as of 0530 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.07 billion rupees ($6.98
million).
($1 = 153.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)