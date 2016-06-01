COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lankan rupee forwards fell
on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers amid fears the
currency could weaken further if the government increased
spending to deal with the country's worst natural disaster since
2004, dealers said.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, were at
148.30/40 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 148.20/30.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is five days ahead for Wednesday's trade.
"The demand (for dollar) is there. Still we can't see the
state names in the market," a currency dealer said.
Two state banks, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, at times sell dollars to curb rupee
declines.
There was little impact on the rupee from Finance Minister
Ravi Karunanayake's announcement on Tuesday that Japan would
lend $4.2 billion to Sri Lanka through both a loan and bond
financing for budgetary support in the next two years.
The spot currency was not traded on Wednesday.
The spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75,
dealers said. Sri Lanka's central bank had fixed the spot rate
at 143.90 per dollar until May 2.
The cost of landslides and floods, caused by days of
torrential rain, will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion at
the minimum, the government said last week, as the Indian Ocean
island struggles to recover from a cyclonic storm.
Additional government borrowing for post-disaster spending
could hurt the currency if there is lack of foreign and local
aid, dealers said.
They said the rupee would continue to face pressure despite
foreign inflows into government securities and expectations of
further inflows, unless the inflows are large enough to boost
reserves.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 7.23 billion rupees
($49.28 million) in the week ended May 25, central bank data
showed.
The government is in the process of borrowing up to $3.5
billion from foreign sources via syndicated loans, sovereign
bonds, and Islamic bonds, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake
said last week.
Analysts said foreign inflows from such loans or bond issues
would ease the pressure on the rupee.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan stock index was 0.16
percent up at 6,561.07 as of 0539 GMT on a turnover of 163
million rupees ($1.10 million).
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
