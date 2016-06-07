COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Tuesday as dollar conversions by exporters were offset
by dollar demand by importers even as hopes rose the currency
would go up slightly after the IMF approved a $1.5 billion
loan, dealers said.
The IMF executive board approved the three-year loan over
the weekend, targeting reforms aimed at boosting government
revenues to reduce the fiscal deficit, improving foreign
exchange reserves and reducing public debt.
The global lender said the transition to flexible inflation
targeting under a flexible exchange rate regime was one of the
pillars of the loan program.
The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
traded at 146.10/20 per dollar at 0651 GMT, little changed from
Monday's close of 146.00/25.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Tuesday's trade.
The spot currency did not trade on Tuesday.
"There are some dollar conversions and mild importer demand
as well. There was no moral suasion by the central bank," a
currency dealer said.
Dealers sais they expect the rupee to rise slightly due to
expected inflows including from sovereign bonds and bilateral
loans.
The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.08 percent firmer at
6,523.91 as of 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)