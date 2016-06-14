COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan rupee forwards were
little changed on Tuesday as demand for dollars from importers
increased after a sharp rise in the local currency over the last
few days following conversions by foreign investors and
exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which was traded actively for four straight
sessions through Monday, was not traded on Tuesday, they said.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, traded
at 144.85/87 per dollar at 0653 GMT, compared with Monday's
close of 144.90/145.00.
"The importer dollar demand is there today. Natural demand
has come in as the rupee appreciated during the last few days,"
a currency dealer said, asking not be named.
The rupee forwards have been appreciating due to inflows
from foreign investments into government securities, another
currency dealer said.
Foreign investors bought a net 8.47 billion rupees ($58.53
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 8,
latest central bank data showed.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Tuesday's trade.
The spot rupee ended at 144.85/95 per dollar on
Monday.
Dealers said the central bank was intervening in the market
to keep the rupee steady.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Dealers say they expect the rupee to strengthen further
after the IMF approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to
support the country's economic reform agenda.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.09 percent at
6,532.11 as of 0659 GMT, on a turnover of 283.4 million rupees
($1.96 million).
($1 = 144.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)