COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards fell on Wednesday on importer dollar demand amid low
liquidity for the U.S. currency after Moody's revised down its
outlook on the island nation's sovereign rating, dealers said.
The local currency was also under pressure due to lack of
exporter conversions, while moral suasion by the central bank
prevented spot trade, they added.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday changed the country's
outlook to negative from stable, citing further weakening in
some fiscal metrics in an environment of subdued GDP growth,
which could lead to renewed balance of payments pressure.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee in the absence of trade in
three-day forwards, were trading at 147.90/148.00 per dollar on
Wednesday, weaker than Tuesday's close of 147.30/70.
"The pressure is there as there are not much of (dollar)
conversions, very low (dollar) liquidity, people are not selling
dollars with rising uncertainty," said a currency dealer, asking
not to be named.
Dealers said the market was perplexed by the central bank's
intervention in both spot rupee and forwards.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The central bank reduced the spot rupee's peg to
144.50 per dollar last week, from 144.75 in the previous
session. The spot rupee was not actively traded for a seventh
straight session on Wednesday, dealers said.
The spot closed at 144.85/95 per dollar on June 13.
The spot rupee was pegged down from 145.75 levels in early
June after the local currency rose following increased dollar
conversions by exporters and overseas funds.
For a fifth straight day, there was no active trading in
three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next.
The forwards closed at 144.85/90 per dollar on June 15.
Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Wednesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
Foreign investors net bought 6.67 billion rupees ($46.06
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 15,
central bank data showed.
Lack of large inflows from exporters and borrowings were
weighing on the currency, dealers said.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.05 percent at
6,443.83 as of 0603 GMT, on a turnover of 80.17 million rupees
($545,374).
($1 = 147.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)