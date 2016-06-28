COLOMBO, June 28 Sri Lankan rupee one-week forwards edged up on Tuesday as exporters and banks sold the greenback after the island nation's currency declined on a stronger dollar following the Brexit vote last week. Stocks in Asia rose for the first time in three days while sterling and other currencies advanced as investors scooped up beaten-down assets after Brexit stunned financial markets. One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, traded at 148.05/20 per dollar at 0551 GMT, edging up from Monday's close of 148.20/40. "There were cases of dollar selling. A few exporters are converting the dollars too," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named. Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards, which were not traded since June 15, started trading on Monday. The forwards, known as spot next, were at 147.80/148.00 per dollar firmer from Monday's close of 148.05/25. Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement. For Tuesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place three days ahead. The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.35 percent firmer at 6,340.25 as of 0555 GMT, on a turnover of 227.5 million rupees ($1.54 million). $1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)