COLOMBO, June 28 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards edged up on Tuesday as exporters and banks sold the
greenback after the island nation's currency declined on a
stronger dollar following the Brexit vote last week.
Stocks in Asia rose for the first time in three days while
sterling and other currencies advanced as investors scooped up
beaten-down assets after Brexit stunned financial markets.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, traded at 148.05/20 per
dollar at 0551 GMT, edging up from Monday's close of 148.20/40.
"There were cases of dollar selling. A few exporters are
converting the dollars too," said a currency dealer requesting
not to be named.
Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
which were not traded since June 15, started trading on Monday.
The forwards, known as spot next, were at 147.80/148.00 per
dollar firmer from Monday's close of 148.05/25.
Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Tuesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
three days ahead.
The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.35 percent firmer at
6,340.25 as of 0555 GMT, on a turnover of 227.5 million rupees
($1.54 million).
$1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)