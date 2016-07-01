COLOMBO, July 1 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards eased slightly on Friday on mild importer dollar demand
while nervous investors awaited the appointment of a new central
bank governor, dealers said.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were trading at 146.60/70
per dollar at 0628 GMT, weaker than Thursday's close of
146.00/30.
"Mild importer (dollar) demand is there, but the trading is
dull as everybody is waiting to see the appointment of the new
governor," said a currency dealer, requesting not to be named.
Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters on Friday
that the monetary board will be responsible for the central
bank's daily operations effective immediately, after the
previous governor declined to seek reappointment amid a
corruption probe.
Government sources say disagreement between President
Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
over the choice of a new governor has delayed the appointment.
Analysts said the appointment could lead to the shake-up of
the coalition government and the future of the economy.
Dealers said three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, were trading at 146.60/60 per dollar. It did
not trade on Thursday, and ended at 146.50/70 per dollar on
Wednesday.
Spot next, which has acted as a proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Friday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.15 percent higher at
6,292.52 as of 0732 GMT, on a turnover of 563.3 million rupees
($3.85 million).
($1 = 146.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)