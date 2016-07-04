(Corrects headline to delete word "forwards")
COLOMBO, July 4 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
slightly weaker in one-week forwards on Monday on importer
dollar demand and low liquidity ahead of Ramadan, while nervous
investors awaited a policy statement from the new central bank
governor, dealers said.
President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed former central
banker Indrajith Coomaraswamy as the central bank chief on
Saturday, moving to quell uncertainty after the previous
governor declined to seek re-appointment.
The rupee in one-week forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were at 147.00/30 per
dollar at 0613 GMT, weaker than Friday's close of 146.40/60.
"Everybody is awaiting the new governor's policy statement.
Importer demand is there, but the rupee is weaker due to low
dollar liquidity, as remittances has been lower with holidays in
the Middle East due to Ramadan," a dealer said.
Thousands of Sri Lankan expatriates work in the Middle East.
Dealers said the spot-next dollar/rupee forwards,
which have acted as a proxy for the spot currency since January
and indicate the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement, were not quoted during the early
trade on Monday.
For Monday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
four days ahead due to the intervening holiday.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.18 percent at
6,275.67 as of 0619 GMT, on a turnover of 43.4 million rupees
($296,245.73).
($1 = 146.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)