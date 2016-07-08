COLOMBO, July 8 The Sri Lankan rupee
strengthened in one-week forwards on Friday, as foreign banks
sold dollars on behalf of offshore investors to buy local bonds,
dealers said.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
Many dealers said the central bank did not intervene for the
fourth straight session since the appointment of the new central
bank governor.
The rupee in one-week forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, stood at 145.40/60 per
dollar at 0543 GMT, stronger than Thursday's close of 146.15/30.
"Foreign banks are selling (dollars) as foreign investors
are buying into bonds," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
Another dealer confirmed that foreign investors were buying
rupee bonds.
Speaking in his first meeting with the media, after market
hours on Tuesday, the new central bank governor, Indrajith
Coomaraswamy, said the monetary authority would manage the
exchange rate flexibly and not have too much volatility.
He said capping the spot rate was "something that has been
kept constantly under review if and when there is a requirement
to move on the exchange rate."
Nandalal Weerasinghe, the central bank deputy governor, said
on Tuesday the level of central bank intervention had come down
drastically and that it had been absorbing dollars instead of
selling.
Both spot rupee and spot-next were not quoted, dealers said.
The Sri Lankan stock index was up 0.43 percent at
6,337.78 as of 0545 GMT, on a turnover of 509.1 million rupees
($3.51 million).
($1 = 145.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)