COLOMBO, July 8 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer in one-week forwards on Friday, as foreign banks sold
dollars on behalf of offshore investors to buy local bonds,
dealers said.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
Dealers said the central bank did not intervene for the
fourth straight session since the appointment of the new central
bank governor.
The rupee in one-week forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.00/10 per
dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 146.15/30.
"Foreign banks sold (dollars) as foreign investors were
buying into bonds. There was some late importer demand but rupee
ended firmer," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Another dealer confirmed that foreign investors were buying
rupee bonds. The central bank on Friday sold 39.2 billion rupees
worth t-bond at auction.
Central bank governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy on Tuesday said
the monetary authority would manage exchange rate flexibly and
not have too much volatility.
Nandalal Weerasinghe, the central bank deputy governor, said
on Tuesday the level of central bank intervention had come down
drastically and that it had been absorbing dollars instead of
selling.
Both spot rupee and spot-next were not quoted, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)