COLOMBO, July 11 The Sri Lankan rupee fell as
importers and banks bought dollars, speculating that foreign
holders of the country's sovereign debt might sell them in order
to invest in the higher-yielding dollar bonds the government
launched on Monday, dealers said.
The new dual-tranche dollar bond float, which
could result in some foreign investors exiting their positions
on older government securities, comes with a 5.5-year tranche
indicating a yield guidance in the area of 6.125 percent and a
10-year at about 7.125 percent.
The sovereign bonds could raise up to $1.5 billion, three
sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday, as book
building began.
The Sri Lankan rupee one-week forwards, which have
been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were trading at
146.10/30 per dollar at 0550 GMT, weaker than Friday's close of
146.00/10.
"The demand is there and the investors are waiting to see
the outcome of the sovereign bond (issuance). If the rates are
higher, we might see some foreigners holding on to local bonds
shifting to the sovereign bond," said a currency dealer, asking
not to be named.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
Dealers said the central bank did not intervene in the
foreign exchange market for the fifth straight session on
Monday.
Last week, central bank governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said
the monetary authority would manage exchange rate flexibly and
not have too much volatility.
Nandalal Weerasinghe, the central bank deputy governor, also
said last week that the level of central bank intervention had
come down drastically and that it had been absorbing dollars
instead of selling.
The spot rupee was not quoted, nor was the spot-next, which
are rupee forwards settled three days after the spot rupee
settlement, dealers said.
The Sri Lankan stock index was up 0.14 percent at
6,375.44 as of 0622 GMT, on a turnover of 224.4 million rupees
($1.54 million).
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)