COLOMBO Oct 24 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Monday due to dollar demand by importers, but moral suasion
by the central bank discouraged trading in the spot currency
market, said dealers.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next at
147.90/95 per dollar as of 0801 GMT, down from its previous
close of 147.60/70.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but there were hardly any trades.
"We see the central bank's instruction on the sport rupee.
But the spot-next is traded without any intervention," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on Nov. 10.
Sri Lankan shares fell, with the benchmark Colombo stock
index 0.3 percent weaker at 6,428.07 as of 0805 GMT.
Turnover stood at 263.2 million rupees ($1.79 million).
($1 = 147.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)