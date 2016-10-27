COLOMBO Oct 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Thursday on importer demand for the U.S. currency with
moral suasion by the central bank preventing a fall in both the
spot currency and spot-next, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with the one-week trading
at 148.15/30 per dollar at 0538 GMT compared to the previous
day's close of 148.10/25.
Dealers said moral suasion prevented the spot-next trading
below 147.70/148.10 forcing one-week forwards to trade actively.
On Wednesday, the spot-next ended at 147.90/148.10.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but there were hardly any trades.
"The dollar demand is there. The central bank's moral
suasion prevented the spot-next trading below 147.70 and it
forced dealers to trade in one-week forwards," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said foreign selling in government securities also
put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended Oct. 19, data
from the central bank showed.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on Nov. 10.
Sri Lankan shares were steady, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index 0.01 percent weaker at 6,434.14 as of 0540
GMT. Turnover stood at 32 million rupees ($217,170)
($1 = 147.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)