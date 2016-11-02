COLOMBO Nov 2 The Sri Lankan rupee was weaker
on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers, dealers said,
while the market shrugged off central bank chief Indrajit
Coomaraswamy's comment on the currency's stability in the near
future.
Coomarswamy late on Tuesday said he expected the rupee
to stabilise when the $1 billion sale of a stake in the
southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese investor was completed
in four to five months.
Despite the rupee being under downward pressure, the central
bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold late on Monday,
as expected, saying its monetary policy stance remained
appropriate as credit growth slowed.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
trading weaker at 148.65/80 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 148.60/70.
"Still the (importer) demand is there. This trend will
continue till the budget," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
The central bank on Friday raised the spot reference rate by
50 cents to 147.40 per dollar from 146.90 as higher importer
dollar demand weighed on the currency, while moral suasion by
the central bank prevented a steeper fall in the rupee.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said selling of government securities by foreign
investors also put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors have sold a net 16 billion rupees
($108.40 million) worth of government securities in the two
weeks to Oct. 26, data from the central bank showed.
The market was waiting for direction from the national
budget, which is due on Nov. 10, dealers said.
Sri Lankan shares were firmer, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index up 0.06 percent at 6,403.77 as of 0553 GMT.
Turnover stood at 135.9 million rupees ($918,243).
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)