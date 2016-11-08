COLOMBO Nov 8 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Tuesday as dollar selling by exporters outpaced demand for the
greenback from importers, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active with one-week forwards
trading at 148.15/25 per dollar at 0610 GMT, compared with
Monday's close of 148.20/30.
"Overall, trading was dull. We expect the downward pressure
on rupee to ease off with the budget and a pickup in
remittances," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The rupee has been under pressure by selling of government
securities by foreign investors, dealers said.
Foreign investors have net sold 24.5 billion rupees ($165.6
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks ended
Nov. 2, data from the central bank showed.
The Sri Lankan central bank governor said last week that he
expected the rupee to stabilise when a stake sale worth
$1 billion in the southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese
investor is completed in four to five months.
Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said proceeds of the stake
sale would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the
currency that has been weighed down since mid-September due to
seasonal demand for the U.S. dollar from importers.
Sri Lankan shares were marginally lower, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index down 0.11 percent at 6,438.19 as of
0624 GMT. Turnover stood at 59.4 million rupees ($402,166.55).
($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)