COLOMBO Nov 16 The Sri Lankan rupee was
marginally weaker on Wednesday on fears that higher interest
rates in the U.S. under incoming President Donald Trump would
spark capital outflows from the domestic market.
Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes,
increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted the
dollar and driven bond yields higher.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
trading at 148.60/70 per dollar at 0506 GMT, compared with
Tuesday's close of 148.50/55.
One-week forwards were trading at 148.70/80 per dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 148.60/75.
Dealers said foreign investors could pull out from emerging
markets including Sri Lanka if interest rates go up in the U.S.
"The rupee is under pressure with foreign investors exiting
government securities," said a currency dealer requesting
anonymity.
"A foreign bank is also buying dollars."
Foreign investors net sold 34.2 billion Sri Lankan rupees
($231.08 million) worth of government securities in the four
weeks ended Nov. 9, data from the central bank showed.
Dealers said a high-tax regime would also affect the rupee.
The national budget has proposed to revise corporate and
withholding taxes to boost revenue and cut the 2017 fiscal
deficit.
Exporters were reluctant to sell dollars due to global and
local uncertainties following the budget, dealers added.
Sri Lankan shares were marginally weaker, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index down 0.07 percent at 6,401.71 as of
0511 GMT. Turnover stood at 71.1 million rupees ($481,055.48).
($1 = 147.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)