COLOMBO Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced
sluggish greenback sales by exporters, while the central bank
revised the spot rupee reference rate by 10 cents to a record
low of 150.25 per dollar, dealers said.
Dealers said the downward pressure on the rupee is expected
to continue until some steady foreign inflows come in.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
were trading at 151.05/15 per dollar at 0523 GMT, compared with
Tuesday's close of 150.95/151.05.
The dollar, however, drifted lower against a basket of major
currencies, giving back a bulk of its overnight gains.
The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's
reference level of 150.25, dealers said.
"The central bank's spot reference rate revision indicates
that the demand pressure is building up," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
"Generally we see exporters booking forwards in January. But
this time we haven't seen them booking, with the drought and
other uncertainties, which could impact their production."
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports, net
selling of government securities by foreign investors, while the
central bank said defending the currency was not sensible.
The central bank sold $458 million worth of development
bonds on Thursday and investors said they expected the move
would ease the pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors have net sold 19.8 billion rupees ($132.00
million) worth government securities in the two weeks ended Jan.
18, according to the latest central bank data.
Sri Lankan shares were largely flat at 6,134.63 as of
0530 GMT. Turnover stood at 47.5 million rupees ($316,561).
($1 = 150.0500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)