COLOMBO Jan 26 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in thin trade on Thursday as dollar demand from importers was offset by selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said, a day after the central bank revised the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards trading at 150.90/95 per dollar at 0549 GMT. Two-week forwards closed at 150.90/151.00 on Wednesday.

The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's revised reference level of 150.25, dealers said.

"There is no big demand and no big supply," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

"The rupee will be under pressure (to depreciate) as we will be getting seasonal (import) demand in a month or two. There is no reason for it to appreciate unless the country gets a large inflow."

An index tracking the dollar against a basket of major currencies slid to a seven-week low of 99.793 on Thursday.

Sri Lankan shares were largely flat at 6,131.68 as of 0607 GMT. Turnover stood at 50.54 million rupees (about $336,373). ($1 = 150.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)