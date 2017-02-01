COLOMBO Feb 1 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Wednesday, a day after the central bank adjusted the spot currency reference rate to a record low amid foreign outflows from government securities and importer demand for the greenback.

Dealers said the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate to 150.50 from 150.25 on Tuesday.

"Today, we haven't seen the foreign banks which bought dollars (for investors exiting from government securities) over the last few days, but still the pressure (on the rupee) is there," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"We will see the festival demand picking up latter part of February, but the pressure on the currency will mainly depend on how much foreigners will sell (the government securities)," the dealer added.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards trading steady at 151.00/10 per dollar, dealers said.

The rupee will also face depreciation pressure due to seasonal importer dollar demand, they said.

The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while the central bank has said defending the currency was not sensible.

Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.6 million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to Jan. 25, according to latest central bank data.

Sri Lankan shares were up 0.04 percent at 6,134.85, as of 0551 GMT. Turnover stood at 59.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($398,934.40). ($1 = 150.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)