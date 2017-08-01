Sri Lanka rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales

COLOMBO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday as dollar supply due to exporter greenback sales surpassed importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee traded at 153.45/55 per dollar at 0534 GMT, up from Monday's close of 153.50/60.

"There are exporter conversions and exporters are booking forward expecting further appropriation of rupee after the port deal," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"Import demand is also there so I think the appreciation is short-lived."

Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy earlier said the rupee was still "over-valued", and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed during the weekend also helped boost sentiment.

Sri Lankan shares were trading 0.01 percent weaker at 6,636.60, as of 0602 GMT. Turnover was 446.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.91 million).