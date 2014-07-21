(Repeats to additional clients with no changs to text)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, July 21 An 11-year-old Tamil girl has
accused Sri Lankan naval personnel of rape, police said on
Monday.
Spokesman Ajith Rohana said the girl told police she had been
"molested by a person at the navy detachment" from Krai Nagar,
the site of Sri Lanka's main naval base in the northern
peninsula of Jaffna.
Residents in the area told Reuters that the girl had
repeatedly been taken into a building used by the navy and
raped. Seven naval personnel on duty at the time were arrested
but released on bail after the girl could not identify an
attacker, Rohana said.
Navy Spokesman Kosala Wanrnakulasuriya said the navy is
conducting a separate inquiry while assisting the police.
The naval base is within the area where the majority Sri
Lankans fought a 26-year civil war with Tamil separatists. Tamil
National Alliance, an opposition party and the former political
proxy of the now-defeated Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, said
the alleged attack showed the security forces still based in the
area were not protecting residents.
"With this incident, young women are scared to come out of
their houses," Suresh Premachandran, a TNA legislator, told
Reuters. "This shows they are not protected by security forces."
Tamils as well as international community have been trying
to convince President Mahinda Rajapaksa to reduce the number of
military personnel in the north. The government says the threat
of a resurgence of insurgent activity means the military's
presence is still needed.
