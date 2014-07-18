By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, July 18
COLOMBO, July 18 A Sri Lankan court convicted on
Friday four men, including a ruling party town council member,
of the murder of a British aid worker and the rape of his
Russian fiancée and sentenced them to jail with hard labour for
20 years.
Khuram Shaikh, a 32-year-old Red Cross worker based in Gaza,
was shot and stabbed to death on Dec. 25, 2011, at a hotel while
on holiday. His fiancée was beaten unconscious before being
sexually assaulted, according to hospital and police records.
Colombo High Court sentenced the four, including Sampath
Vidanapathirana, a ruling party supporter and head of the
council in Tangalle town, where the two were staying, to
"rigorous imprisonment" for 20 years.
Judge Rohini Walgama also fined them 20,000 rupees ($150)
each and ordered them to pay 200,000 rupees ($1,500) each in
compensation.
Shaikh's Russian fiancée, who can not be identified under
Sri Lankan law, was in court and seen wiping away tears as the
verdict was delivered.
The aid worker's brother, Nasser Shaikh, was also in court.
"Whilst our family and friends find it difficult to come to
terms with the tragic loss, I hope today can bring some comfort
to everyone involved that we achieved the justice we set out
for," Shaikh told reporters after the verdict.
The case had strained ties with Britain and its High
Commission in Colombo welcomed the outcome of the trial.
"The officials of the Attorney General's office have shown
great professionalism and integrity and we would like to thank
them. We will continue to monitor any developments in the case
closely," it said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, facing Western
questions over human right standards, came under criticism over
delays in bringing the case to trial. The government had said
delays were unavoidable due to forensic work.
Sri Lanka faces a U.N. Human Rights Council resolution
accusing it of rights abuses and war crimes in connection with
the final stages of a nearly 30-year war against ethnic minority
Tamil separatists.
The government's commitment to the rule of law has been
questioned since it removed a chief justice from office in 2012.
Friction between Sri Lanka and Britain over the murder case
had grown before a summit of the Commonwealth group of countries
in Colombo last November.
Vidanapathirana had been granted bail in 2012 and allowed to
remain in his town council position. But he was indicted soon
after the Commonwealth meeting and then arrested after
allegations he had attempted to intimidate the main witnesses.
The ruling party later expelled him.
($1 = 130.2300 Sri Lankan Rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Robert
Birsel)