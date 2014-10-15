COLOMBO Oct 15 Sri Lanka on Wednesday banned
foreigners from a former battle zone, the government said, weeks
after the United Nations began an investigation into alleged war
crimes in the final phase of a 26-year conflict between the army
and separatist rebels.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa in August rejected entry visas
for U.N. officials for the war crime investigation. His
administration has said an external investigation is unnecessary
and Sri Lanka can conduct its own.
"Prior permission for the foreigners to visit the north will
be implemented," the government's Information Department said in
a text message. "Foreigners or relevant organizations have to
write to the defence ministry for approval."
It did not give any reason for the decision.
The United Nations launched its inquiry into accusations of
war crimes committed by both state forces and ethnic Tamil
rebels during the conflict that ended in 2009, saying the
government had failed to investigate properly.
The United Nations estimated in a 2011 report that about
40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final weeks of the
war, mostly by the army.
Rajapaksa, who is expected to run for a third six-year term
in an early election next year, and his government have rejected
all the accusations.
The military last week stopped foreigners from visiting the
north as a "temporary measure" because of security concerns as
Rajapaksa visited the region to open a railway link that had
been closed for 24 years due to the conflict.
The north of Sri Lanka is predominantly Tamil and the site
of much of the fighting during the war.
The government had relaxed curbs on foreigners visiting the
north after the end of the war, but many foreign visitors,
including diplomats and journalists, complained of scrutiny by
government security agents.
Domestic media groups and non-governmental bodies dealing
with issues such as human rights say their activities have been
increasingly targeted since the U.N. resolution on the
investigation in March.
Media rights groups say pro-government protesters and police
have disrupted at least four workshops in the last five months.
Political analysts say the government might be concerned that
the media could help the U.N. investigation.
A Defence Ministry body that regulates non-government
organisations in July banned activist groups from holding news
conferences, issuing press releases and holding workshops for
journalists.
