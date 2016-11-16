COLOMBO Sri Lanka has awarded refined oil products term supply contracts to Singapore-based Petrochina International and India's Reliance Industries Ltd, official government documents showed on Wednesday.
Petrochina International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is to supply state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation with 1.13 million barrels of gas oil in two parcels and around 3 million barrels of gasoline in three parcels.
Reliance Industries Ltd is to supply 600,000 barrels of gas oil and 960,000 barrels of jet fuel.
The contracts run from Dec. 1 to July 31, 2017.
