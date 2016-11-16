A crow sits a Reliance logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

COLOMBO Sri Lanka has awarded refined oil products term supply contracts to Singapore-based Petrochina International and India's Reliance Industries Ltd, official government documents showed on Wednesday.

Petrochina International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is to supply state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation with 1.13 million barrels of gas oil in two parcels and around 3 million barrels of gasoline in three parcels.

Reliance Industries Ltd is to supply 600,000 barrels of gas oil and 960,000 barrels of jet fuel.

The contracts run from Dec. 1 to July 31, 2017.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Greg Mahlich)