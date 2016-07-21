(Adds Pakistan International Airlines Corp statement)
COLOMBO, July 21 Sri Lanka's cash-strapped
national airline is in talks to lease four of its Airbus A330
planes to Pakistan International Airlines Corp, a
government minister said on Thursday, months after cancelling an
order for four Airbus A350 aircraft.
State-owned SriLankan Airlines aims to reduce its debt and
is looking for an international partner to help reverse years of
losses.
"A team from the airline is in Pakistan for negotiations. We
will lease one A330, latest next month, on wet lease," Kabir
Hashim, Minister of Public Enterprise Development, told
reporters in Colombo. A wet lease refers to when one airline
provides an aircraft, crew and maintenance to another.
Hashim also said SriLankan would lease three more A330s "in
the next few months", but did not discuss the type of lease.
The airline, which has taken on seven Airbus A330-300s since
2012, has debts of around $3.25 billion.
Hashim said the airline paid around $450,000 dollars a month
to lease each A330 and was looking to lease the aircraft to the
Pakistani carrier "even at a break even" level.
The aircraft to be leased were used on loss-making routes to
cities such as Frankfurt, Paris, and Rome, which SriLankan has
decided to cancel, he said.
Pakistan International Airlines said in a statement to
Reuters SriLankan airlines had expressed interest in leasing out
four new wide body A-330 aircraft to PIA.
"PIA is in negotiations with SriLankan Airlines for the wet
lease of four A-330 aircraft," it added.
"These planes would primarily be used for PIA's premier
service which is being launched from 14th August 2016."
SriLankan ordered eight A350s from Airbus in 2014.
It has cancelled four and got rid of one of the others.
Hashim said it was in talks with parties including an
Iranian airline to sell the remaining A350s, which are still in
production.
SriLankan was a profitable venture with Dubai-based Emirates
Airline until the pair split in 2008.
It last made a profit in 2009, and since then incurred
losses of $993 million through 2015, the minister said.
