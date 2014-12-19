* Sirisena quit government in November to run for opposition
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Dec 19 Mithripala Sirisena, who is
challenging Mahinda Rajapaksa's bid for a third term as Sri
Lanka's president, will cancel a casino licence given to
Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd if he wins the vote, his
party's manifesto said.
With an eye on the votes of Buddhists opposed to the
casinos, Sirisena's New Democratic Front said it would also
cancel a licence given to Sri Lanka's most valuable listed
company John Keells Holdings if he comes to power in
the Jan. 8 election.
The promises were part of a manifesto released on Friday
that also included commitments to extend farm loan waivers and
lower fuel prices, populist measures aimed at eroding
Rajapaksa's ethnic and rural support base.
Sirisena quit as Rajapaksa's health minister in November to
run as an opposition candidate.
Rajapaksa was revered in Sri Lanka after ending the Indian
ocean island nation's 26-year-old civil war. He is still seen as
the election frontrunner, but in recent years has faced public
disgruntlement at high prices, allegations of corruption and
nepotism.
Western nations have piled pressure on Rajapaksa and his
brothers - also in government - over allegations of war crimes
as the army crushed the Tamil Tiger separatists, as well as
ongoing rights abuses.
Sirisena's party said he would establish independent
commissions to secure the impartiality of the judiciary, police
and other public services, and crack down on corruption to boost
growth.
"The extent of corruption in Sri Lanka in the last few years
is unprecedented and unheard of," Sirisena said in the
manifesto.
"I would achieve for the country 10 times the development
that actually occurred during the past six years," he wrote.
Rajapaksa awarded Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's
Crown Resorts Ltd a licence in 2013 to build a $400 million
mixed-use resort including a casino.
Casino opponents believe they will lead to a boom in
prostitution and damage values and culture in the mainly
Buddhist island nation.
Sirisena has gained support in urban areas as well as from
ethnic minority Tamils, Muslims and Christians. The main
opposition United National Party supports him.
In a separate brochure, Sirisena said his government will
deal with war-crimes allegations through an independent
mechanism and purge the foreign service within the first 100
days of coming to power.
