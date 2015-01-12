(Adds details)
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Jan 12 Sri Lanka's new president
announced an interim cabinet on Monday he said would carry out
reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a parliamentary
election.
Maithripala Sirisena, who unseated Mahinda Rajapaksa in
last week's presidential poll, appointed professionals and
veteran politicians to the main ministries.
"We will go for an election in 100 days. So this is a
temporary cabinet for the 100-day programme. The government will
establish a stable cabinet after the elections," Sirisena told
his new cabinet.
"Myself, the prime minister and the party leaders have taken
a firm stand that we will take strong action against people who
are engaging in illegal activities, corruption, malpractices and
cheating, regardless of being a minister, deputy minister or
anybody else."
Sirisena ended a decade of rule by Rajapaksa that critics
said had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by
nepotism and corruption.
Sirisena has taken the defence portfolio for himself and
appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as both prime minister and
minister of reconciliation, policy development and economic
affairs.
Veteran politician and accountant Ravi Karunanayake, who
served as trade minister in the government headed by Prime
Minister Wickremesinghe from 2001 to 2004, was made finance
minister.
Sirisena has lifted a ban on news websites, blocked under
his predecessor, and promised to enact a Right to Information
bill.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Andrew Roche)