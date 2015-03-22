COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan President
Maithripala Sirisena formed a national government that included
the opposition Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on Sunday in a bid
to push through reforms and preserve political stability, a
government spokesman said.
Sirisena gave 26 members of the SLFP, his own former party,
posts in his coalition with the aim of completing the reforms
and then calling parliamentary elections, government spokesman
Rajitha Senaratne told Reuters.
After his election win in January, Sirisena formed a
coalition with the United National party (UNP), but this lacked
a parliamentary majority, obstructing his promise for
constitutional and electoral reforms in the first 100 days of
his election.
