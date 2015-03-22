(adds background, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan President
Maithripala Sirisena formed a national government incorporating
the main opposition party on Sunday in a bid to push through
reforms and preserve political stability, a government spokesman
said.
The move came amid talk of a possible split in the
opposition Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), caused by Sirisena's
predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa gaining in popularity among
opposition supporters.
After his election win in January, Sirisena formed a
coalition with the United National party (UNP), but this lacked
a parliamentary majority, obstructing his pledge for
constitutional and electoral reforms in his first 100 days in
office.
Sirisena gave posts to 26 members of the SLFP, his own
former party, in his coalition government, government spokesman
Rajitha Senaratne told Reuters. They were given state and junior
minister portfolios, boosting to 77 the number of members in the
government.
"This is a national government and this is a (SLFP) party
decision. We want to do all the reforms and then go to the
elections," Senaratne said.
Dayan Jayatilake, a political scientist, author and former
Sri Lankan diplomat who strongly supports Rajapaksa, said the
move would slow down the decision-making process.
"It will satisfy no one because UNP will feel it is being
crowded out by the integration of the SLFP members into the
cabinet," he said.
Sirisena has promised to eliminate corruption and to
re-enact independent commissions abolished by Rajapaksa for the
judiciary, elections, police, and public service.
However, delays in Sirisena's 100-day schedule has irked his
voters while Rajapaksa, who has been out of active politics, has
seen his popularity rise along with his visits to Buddhist
temples and alleging that his successor's government was out to
take revenge against him.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)