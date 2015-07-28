By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lanka's former leader
Mahinda Rajapaksa vowed on Tuesday to reclaim power in a general
election, eight months after he was ousted as president, saying
he was "ready for struggle" against an international war crimes
investigation.
Defeated by erstwhile ally Maithripala Sirisena in January,
Rajapaksa wants to turn the tables at the Aug. 17 parliamentary
polls, setting his sights on the post of prime minister that has
been beefed up under constitutional reforms.
Launching his manifesto, the 69-year-old sought to mobilise
public opinion against a U.N. investigation into suspected
atrocities committed against minority Tamils towards the end of
Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war.
"We think fresh. We are ready for a struggle and war on
behalf of the country," Rajapaksa said as he announced policies
designed to appeal to poorer voters in the island nation of 21
million off southeast India.
The U.N. report on human rights in the final stages of the
war in 2009, when Rajapaksa's military crushed resistance in the
Tamil-speaking north, is due to be released after the election.
The United Nations estimated in 2011 that up to 40,000
civilians died in the final army assault.
Appealing to his core base of Buddhist Sinhalese speakers,
who make up more than seven in 10 voters, Rajapaksa said: "Are
you going to vote to divide this country and take us to court in
Geneva?"
Rajapaksa is also under investigation for suspected misuse
and misappropriation of public funds, while his brothers are
fighting corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing.
His opponents accuse him of overpaying for investments
backed by China. The biggest is the $1.4 billion Colombo Port
City project, a symbol of China's influence and a waystation on
its most important trade route.
Rajapaksa conceded the leadership of the Sri Lanka Freedom
Party after his election defeat, but Sirisena's failure to take
control of the party left the door open for him to regroup and
contest the election.
There has been no opinion poll on the election, but
political analysts say Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's
United National Party-led coalition, which backed Sirisena in
January, has an edge over Rajapaksa's party.
Rajapaksa's dwelt on his past achievements as leader and
gave few clues as to what he would do if elected, beyond
promising cheap goods for the poor.
"I am not sure that is going to win new votes for him," said
Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director at the Centre for
Policy Alternatives. "They aren't offering anything new. They
keep talking about the past."
