By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Aug 7 Former Sri Lankan president
Mahinda Rajapaksa is trailing his main rival in a prime
ministerial elections later this month, the latest national
opinion poll showed, as the once-powerful leader struggles to
mount a strong campaign.
Ousted by former ally Maithripala Sirisena in a presidential
election in January, Rajapaksa is seeking to turn the tables at
the Aug. 17 parliamentary polls but is being dogged by
allegations of abuse of power and sleaze.
His party said his campaign has also been hobbled by a lack
of security for a leader who crushed a 26-year insurgency by
ethnic Tamil rebels in 2009, which won him a support among
majority Sinhalese but has made him unpopular among Tamils.
Nearly 40 percent of voters surveyed at the end of the last
month said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was the best man
for the job and only 27.5 percent chose Rajapaksa, the Centre
for Policy Analysis, which conducted the poll, said.
The survey across all 25 districts of the island nation
showed Tamil and Muslim voters stood solidly behind
Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party-led
coalition.
Rajapaksa held the edge among mostly Buddhist Sinhalese,
winning the support of 36 percent against Wickremesinghe's 31.9
percent.
Keerthi Tennakoon, the executive director of Campaign for
Free and Fair Election, said Rajapaksa and his party colleagues
were fighting for survival.
Unlike in the past, they did not have government patronage
or state media support, affecting the reach of Rajapaksa's
campaign, party members said.
"The government has not even provided vehicles to transport
his security officials," said his spokesman, Rohan Welivita.
At one rally in Karunagala district, north of the capital
Colombo, Rajapaksa was denied the use of a loudspeaker to
address supporters because he arrived so late his permit had
expired.
Rajapaksa remains a divisive figure in the multi-ethnic
island nation of 21 million people that is still healing from
extensive rights violations in the final stages of the civil
war.
A U.N. human rights report on the war in the north is due
for release soon after the election. The United Nations
estimated in 2011 that up to 40,000 civilians died in the final
army assault on the separatist rebels.
Rajapaksa's government denied abuses.
President Sirisena has criticised Rajapaksa's comeback bid
and said he allowed him to run in the general election to avert
a split in their Sri Lanka Freedom Party.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani, Robert Birsel)