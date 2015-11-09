COLOMBO Nov 9 Sri Lanka's law and order
minister quit on Monday to avert a possible split in the ruling
coalition government after he defended a security firm amid a
probe into allegations of a "floating armoury".
Tilak Marapana, an ex-attorney general handpicked by Prime
Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, last week defended private
security firm Avant Garde in parliament.
Police this year seized more than 3,000 weapons in 20
containers from the armoury, run by Avant Garde and docked in
the southern port of Galle.
Marapana represented Avant Garde before he was appointed
minister in September.
A faction of Wickremesinghe's ruling United National Party
(UNP) along with some civil society groups had demanded
Marapana's resignation after his speech. The ongoing probes are
conducted by the police, which come under Marapana's ministry.
"Some members of the government and public suspect that my
position as the law and order minister could have an impact on
the ongoing investigations conducted by the police. So I have
decided to resign," Marapana told reporters.
The investigations are part of a wide probe of alleged
corrupt deals during the administration of former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Wickremesinghe's centre-right UNP and President Maithripala
Sirisena's centre-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) formed a
coalition government after Aug. 17 polls and pledged to ensure
good governance and probe past corrupt deals under Rajapaksa.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick
Macfie)