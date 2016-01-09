COLOMBO Jan 9 Sri Lanka's new government on
Saturday presented its plan for a new constitution aimed at
devolving power and preventing the sort of ethnic tensions that
led to a long and bitter civil war that ended in 2009.
The move comes as reformist President Maithripala Sirisena's
administration takes some steps to promote post-conflict
reconciliation and address alleged war crimes committed during
the 26-year conflict between government troops and Tamil Tiger
rebels.
Sirisena, who unseated former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa in a
bitterly contested poll last year, promised a new constitution
to strengthen democracy and fundamental rights.
According to the document presented to parliament on
Saturday, the government intends to strengthen democratic
rights, promote national reconciliation and establish a
political culture that respects the rule of law.
The new constitution will also guarantee fundamental rights
and freedoms that assure human dignity and promote responsible
and accountable government, it said.
"The main idea is to devolve power to the grassroot level
and strengthen democracy in order to prevent another war," a
ruling party legislator who is close to the president told
Reuters, asking not to be named.
Some opposition members, however, have alleged that the new
constitution has been drafted to please some Western nations and
to dilute the main religion, Buddhism, in Sri Lanka. The
government has rejected such accusations.
Ethnic minority Tamils were often favoured for higher
government positions under British colonial rule. After
independence in 1948, many lost their positions as successive
governments pursued language and other policies favouring the
majority Sinhalese population.
Tensions erupted into a fully fledged armed conflict in 1983
that only ended when government forces seized the last areas
controlled by the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam
(LTTE).
"The extremists in the south and the north have caused the
loss of thousands of young lives ... We must ensure
reconciliation and harmony so that we will never go back to war.
I believe now, through our past bitter experiences, we must
prepare ourselves for future challenges," President Sirisena
told the parliament.
