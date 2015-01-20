COLOMBO Jan 20 Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said the new government will restore
democratic checks and balances after a decade of increasingly
authoritarian rule under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Under Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka lost the support of Western
governments and India and was increasingly reliant on close ties
with China, which did not question his steady strengthening of
presidential power and the diminishing role of parliament.
Riding a wave of popularity for winning a 26-year war
against Tamil Tiger separatists in 2009, Rajapaksa amended the
constitution to remove a two-term limit and abolish independent
commissions for elections, the police, judiciary and public
service.
"We will replace the present executive presidency with a
government which will exercise executive power with cabinet and
parliament," Wickremesinghe told parliament, in a speech laying
out the new government's 100-day programme.
Wickremesinghe, 65, said the constitution would be amended
to give powers to independent bodies that will act as watchdogs
over the judiciary and other public bodies, a move to limit
presidential authority.
The new government will abolish Rajapaksa's 2010 amendment
and enact a Right to Information Act and a National Audit Act to
increase transparency, after complaints that Rajapaksa signed
deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars with China without
informing the nation of the terms.
The constitutional amendment needs a two-thirds parliament
majority. President Maithripala Sirisena, who also succeeded
Rajapaksa as the chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), has
secured the support of around 100 former Rajapaksa loyalists in
the 225-member parliament.
Sirisena, after announcing an interim cabinet Jan. 12, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
Delivering the manifesto promises is crucial for Sirisena's
ruling coalition party members as they will seek a fresh
six-year mandate through a parliamentary election after April
23.
Rajapaksa's own party members now say the former leader used
his executive powers along with his bothers, Defence Secretary
Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Economic Development Minister Basil
Rajapaksa, in an authoritarian manner. His government oversaw
fast growth and low inflation but was brought down by
allegations of corruption and nepotism.
Rajapaksa has rejected the accusations.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel and Nick Macfie)