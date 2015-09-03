(Refiles to put transposed word 'as' into correct place in
COLOMBO, Sept 3 Sri Lanka's parliament on
Thursday named an ethnic minority Tamil politician as the main
opposition leader for the first time in 32 years, a sign of
growing reconciliation after a prolonged civil war.
Most of the nation's population belongs to the Sinhalese
community. The minority Tamils have alleged persecution by the
government since the uprising of Tamil Tiger separatists three
decades ago.
Rajavarothiam Sampanthan, 83, the head of Tamil National
Alliance, is the first ethnic minority opposition leader since
1983, when Tamil legislators resigned en masse to protest
against a law that compelled them to denounce separatism.
Parliament's speaker accepted Sampanthan as the main
opposition leader after loyalists to former president Mahinda
Rajapaksa were divided on whether they should support the
government or go into opposition.
"We will oppose the government on all issues, where it is in
the national interest to do so," Sampanthan told parliament in
his debut speech as opposition leader. "We will support the
government on all issues, where such support is justified."
Sampanthan is a lawyer who was first elected to the
parliament in 1977. His party, the former political proxy of the
Tamil Tiger insurgents, backed Maithripala Sirisena in the
January presidential elections, defeating Rajapaksa, who ordered
the offensive that ended the Tamil insurgency in 2009.
The previous government refused to acknowledge Tamils'
request to investigate alleged war crimes during the final phase
of the war. The United Nations last year passed a resolution
calling for an international inquiry into the alleged human
rights abuses.
The outcome of that investigation will be released at the
U.N. Human Rights Council session later this month.
The new Sri Lankan government has agreed to a domestic war
crimes inquiry and the United States, which sponsored three
successive U.N. resolutions against Sri Lanka, said last week it
would support a domestic process if it is credible.
Later the parliament approved Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe's proposal to increase the number of ministers in
the national unity government to 93 from 70.
The speaker announced that 143 legislators voted in favour
and 16 against, while 63 legislators including Rajapaksa and his
loyalists were absent.
Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and
Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP), which together
account for 85 percent of the 225-member parliament, have agreed
to form a national unity government for two years.
