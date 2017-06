COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena switched the foreign and finance ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Managala Samaraweera, who has been foreign minister since January 2015, was appointed as finance and media minister. He swaps roles with Ravi Karunanayake, who takes over at external affairs, Sirisena's spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)