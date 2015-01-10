(Adds former president's spokesman, Obama comment)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO Jan 10 Sri Lanka's army defied orders
from aides of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to keep him in
power "by force" when it became clear he had lost his bid for a
third term, the campaign spokesman of the newly elected leader
said on Saturday.
Rajapaksa's spokesman denied the allegation, while the army
spokesman said he was unaware of any such order.
Rajapaksa lost Thursday's election, ending a decade of rule
that critics said had become increasingly authoritarian and
marred by nepotism and corruption.
Rajitha Senaratne, a lawmaker who acted as the spokesman for
new President Maithripala Sirisena during the campaign, said
Rajapaksa's administration had sought the backing of the
military to stay in power.
"The army chief got orders to deploy the troops on the
ground across the country. They tried attempts to continue by
force. The army chief defied all the orders he got in the last
hours," Senaratne told reporters at a news conference in
Colombo, the first by Sirisena's aides since the vote.
"We spoke to the army chief and told him not to do this. He
kept the troops in the barracks and helped a free and fair
election," Senaratne said.
Mohan Samaranayake, spokesman for the former president, said
Rajapaksa denied the allegations and had decided to transfer
power after looking at the trend of the results in the early
hours of Friday.
"When U.S. State Secretary John Kerry spoke to Rajapaksa
over the phone, the former president assured him there will be a
smooth power transition as stipulated in the constitution,"
Samaranayake told Reuters.
Military spokesman Brigadier Ruwan Wanigasooriya said he was
unaware of any such order made to the army. He said the military
stayed out of the election process at every stage.
"Sri Lanka's military will not do anything to disrupt the
democratic traditions and process," he said.
Speculation had been rife in Colombo just before the
election that force could be used to keep Sirisena voters from
polling stations or even that the military could intervene if
Rajapaksa looked set to lose.
U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Sirisena on his
victory in a statement on Saturday.
"I also commend the outgoing administration of former
President Mahinda Rajapaksa for facilitating a swift and orderly
transition of power," Obama said.
Sirisena took 51.3 percent of the vote, while Rajapaksa got
47.6 percent. Rajapaksa, even before the official results were
announced, conceded his defeat and left his official residence.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Rosalind Russell)