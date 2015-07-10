By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, July 10
Sri Lanka's war-time president,
Mahinda Rajapaksa, has signed nomination papers to fight an Aug.
17 election as part of a coalition led by President Maithripala
Sirisena, Rajapaksa's spokesman said on Friday.
Rajapaksa's crushing of a 26-year Tamil Tiger insurgency in
2009 won him support among the island nation's Sinhalese
majority and he still has a very strong
following.
Sirisena is a former minister in Rajapaksa's administration
who defected last year to become president, promising fresh
elections in 2015.
The parliamentary election comes after months of deadlock in
the legislature, as the six-month-old coalition government
cobbled together by Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil
Wickramasinghe has struggled to pass key political reforms.
Sirisena has faced opposition from members of his own Sri
Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), who remain loyal to Rajapaksa, while
electoral reforms have been opposed by his main ruling
coalition partner, the United National Party (UNP).
Rajapaksa's defeat cost him the leadership of the SLFP and
the then ruling coalition, the United Peoples' Freedom Alliance
(UPFA), as some lawmakers switched loyalty to the new president.
"Rajapaksa suddenly signed the nominations last night for
Kurunagala district from UPFA at his residence," his spokesman,
Rohan Welivita, told Reuters. He becomes the country's first
defeated leader to seek a legislative seat.
Kurunagala is Sri Lanka's third largest electoral district,
where most voters have relatives in the military.
Aides of Sirisena, who had earlier said he would not give
the nomination to Rajapaksa, said his hand was forced after most
UPFA members asked Rajapaksa to contest against the UNP, which
they see as following a pro-Western agenda.
A presidential spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Sirisena, as leader of the UPFA, had to agree to the
nomination to avert a party split, said one close aide.
"He had to chose between the party and policy," said the
aide, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to the media. "If he had not agreed for
nomination, his party was at a risk of facing a division."
Civil society groups protested against the decision to
nominate Rajapaksa, who faces charges of rights abuse over
alleged war crimes during the final phase of the conflict.
"President told the representatives he does not have total
control of the nominations process of either the SLFP or the
UPFA," Keerthi Tennekoon, an official of election monitoring
group CaFFE, said in an emailed statement.
Rajapaksa's rivals said he sought parliamentary privileges
to protect himself from charges of corruption. But Rajapaksa has
denied such claims.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)